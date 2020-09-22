Heartland's Mr. Best named Superintendent of the Year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENDERSON – Heartland Superintendent Brad Best was surprised this past week when he was presented with the Nebraska Rural Community School Association (NRCSA) Superintendent of the Year Award for 2020.

Jack Moley, executive director of the NRCSA, visited the school in order to present the award in person to Best.

The organization represents more than 75,000 students in Nebraska school systems, and considers superintendents across the state for this annual award.

Best was chosen as this year’s winner by a selection committee after being nominated.

During the surprise assembly, Moles spoke of the respect other schools’ administrators have for Best and the work he’s done at Heartland.

The award is typically awarded at a statewide convention in March. The award presentation was delayed due to the pandemic and the cancellations of schools.

Now, with school back in session, the award presentation could be held.

Mr. Best’s family members were in attendance – they’ve known since last March that he was chosen for the superintendent of the year but still were able to keep the secret in order for his grand surprise.