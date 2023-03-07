HENDERSON -- Heartland Community School will present the musical "Into the Woods" on March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., each evening.

“Be careful what you wish for” is an ongoing theme in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Brothers Grimm inspired musical, “Into the Woods.”

The story follows a baker and his wife (Benjamin Janzen and Lilly Carr) who wish to have a child, Cinderella (Grace Regier) who wishes to go to the King’s Festival, and Jack (John Edelman) who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's (Kaylee Goertzen) curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.

Also in the woods, they meet Little Red (Eloise Casper), the wolf (Zach Miller) who loves tasty little girls, Rapunzel (Allie Boehr) and the princes (Trev Peters and Zach Quiring) chasing after their loves. Will the fairy tale characters get their wishes or will disaster disrupt their careful plans? Come find out on March 24 and 25.

Other characters to be met in the woods include: Jack’s mother (Jamisen Klein), Cinderella’s step-mother (Maddie Maltsberger) and step-sisters (KatrinaMarie Epp and Lexi Inglsbee), Cinderella’s mother (Isabel Johnson), Cinderella’s father (Owen Mierau), a mysterious man (Jake Goertzen), a steward (Braden Janzen) and the illustrious narrator Andrew Onnen.

A host of animals played by Katelyn Franz, Adilynn Duerksen and Ava Stebbing help bring the tales to life.

Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com.