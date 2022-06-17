Heartland Superintendent Brad Best shares his "Best" moments of 40 years

HENDERSON -- Superintendent Brad Best retired this spring after 40 years of empowering students and educators. Best was a born-to-be educator. Best grew up down the road in Geneva where he graduated Geneva High School in 1979.

Best said he was inspired by his father, Don Best, who was the director of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva for years.

“I had an innate need to help people understand things and learn,” said Best. “My father was an educator as well. I guess I saw his passion for helping others and wanted to do the same thing.”

Best furthered his education at Dana College. First, he received his bachelor’s degree in science education. Then, he received his first master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska and received an educational specialist degree from Wayne State that would later qualify him to become a superintendent.

Best’s teaching career began in Bellevue where he was a science teacher. “I loved the subject matter,” said Best. “Science is about making everything relevant to today, and helping students understand the ‘why’ behind things. That was one of the main driving forces for me. For example, ‘why does a cup of coffee slide across the dashboard when you turn a car?’”

After teaching at Bellevue, Best worked as the assistant principal at Elkhorn, and found out that position was not the fit for him.

Best said, “The two years I became an assistant principal was an eye opening experience. I knew that I did not want to do that the rest of my life because I was the main person to deal with all the disciplinary issues, and it was a school of over 600 students, so I didn’t get much done.”

Best said although it was a “burnout” job, he learned things he could carry on for the rest of his life.

From there, Best became an assistant principal at Elkhorn Public Schools for two years, and then served as principal at Creighton Community Schools for 13 years.

Before making his way to Heartland, Best was the curriculum and professional development director in Seward for seven years. Finally in 2012, Best became Heartland’s Superintendent which became his final stop in his career. What stood out to Best during his first couple of years at Heartland was the environment.

Best said, “The environment is something that people recognize right away. If you walk in our building during the school day, there’s an overall good feeling in the hallways and in the classrooms.”

The endless support of the community, teachers, staff, and school board is what encouraged Best to stay the last ten years. Best said, “The support has made a difference in being able to accomplish a lot of things in the last ten years. Of course my family and their support was critical as well. I think back 40 years and it’s about the people. It’s about not the building, the town, the gymnasium, or the physical structure, it’s the people.”

During his time Heartland, Best played a major role school development and improvement. He was the hand behind increasing Heartland’s enrollment, re-alignment and implementation of all core area curriculums, and he helped with school improvement processing including data review. Since his time there, the gymnasium has been remodeled, the track facility has been updated, and a new bus storage facility has been built.

He has lead Heartland in coordinating with Fillmore County Hospital in providing mental health services for students and families. Best said, “That has not only benefited those individuals, but those around them and the classroom environment. Not too many schools in the state of Nebraska were doing that when we started it. That’s been a very successful program that I think would serve as a model for others.”

Alongside implementing development programs, Best was always revitalizing their activities for students to explore their talents in Heartland’s HCS Customs student ran business, robotics, math and quiz bowl team competitions.

Best said, “It always comes back to the kids. It’s not about you. It’s not about the other adults. Your passion needs to be the kids each and every day.”

Now that he’s retired, he said his plan is not to have a plan. “My last 55 years, I knew where I was supposed to be at come September, and that was at school. I look forward to not having an agenda for a day.”

One can find him and his wife, Dianna exploring national parks the next few years. He said he would like to make it to as many as possible including the Arches National Park, the Great Smoky Mountains, Yosemite and Glacier National Park. He’d also like to visit his two daughters, stepchildren and grandchildren.

Best hopes that he left his mark in Henderson by empowering the teachers, staff, and students. “I hope people can remember me by my kindness, passion, and willingness to help people become the best they can be.”

He lives by Charles Dicken’s quote, “No one is useless in the world that lightens the burdens the burden of it for anyone else.”

For future educators and administrators, Best’s advice is to “take time to reflect every day and enjoy the ride because it will be over before you know it.”