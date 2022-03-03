Heartland School District patrons will be asked about bond issues in Primary Election

YORK – The York County Clerk’s office says a $5.69 million school bond issue will be before Heartland School District patrons during the May Primary Election.

The ballot language says the bond issue would be to finance the costs of constructing additions and renovations to the district’s existing school building, including a new secure and accessible main entrance, new elementary classrooms, a new weight room and new lockers, improvements to the north gymnasium and an enclosed connection of the ag and industrial shop building to the main school building.

The project would also include parking and other site improvements, as well as furniture and other equipment related to this particular project.

In addition to Heartland patrons voting on this particular proposition, they will also be asked, in May, to vote for or against a $1,370,000 bond issue that would finance the costs of constructing, equipping and furnishing an addition, including related parking and site improvements, to the district’s existing school building to provide space for a pre-kindergarten and a community daycare.

These improvements have been a topic of public discussion in the Heartland district for some time. Now the two matters will officially be on the ballot during the Primary.

The two bond issues will be considered separately on the May ballot with a separate vote for each.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.