Heartland patrons to decide on school bond issues next Tuesday

HENDERSON – Patrons of the Heartland School District will be voting on two important bond issues next Tuesday, when they go to the polls during the Primary Election.

They will be asked two questions regarding two separate bond projects for their school.

The first is in regards to a $5,690,000 bond issue that would finance securing the front entrance of the school; creating four new classrooms to provide space for changes in teaching strategies and increasing enrollment; the creation of new lockers rooms, ADA accessible weight room (which would be open to the public as well) and activities entrance, and connecting the shop to the main building; and air conditioning and bleacher replacement in the north gym.

The second is in regards to a $1,370,000 bond issue that would finance expanding the preschool program; the creation of a community-operated daycare facility; the creation of an infant room; the creation of a toddler room; the offering of before and after school care; the creation of a physical connection to the current school building; and the ability to provide early childhood ESCI services.

Proponents of the bond issues, when asked the question of why now are these projects necessary, said: “Security needs have changed dramatically since our school was built. Enrollment has been increasing over the past 10 years. The district has turned away as many preschool applicants as they have accepted due to lack of space. And this is an opportunity to provide unique, quality care and education services to children from infancy to age 18.”

If both issues would pass, the result would be $7,060,000 financed over 20 years, which would equate to an additional $6.09 a month in taxes for a person who owns a $100,000 home or business and/or an additional $3.65 per acre (of farm land, using a value of $10,000 an acre).

Further, proponents note that “LB2 took effect on Jan. 1, which states that when repaying school bonds, agricultural and horticultural land is valued at 50% of its actual value. Prior to the passage of this bill, agricultural and horticultural land was valued at 75% of its actual value.”

And further, “The last time the district asked for a bond issue was for the north gym, locker rooms and the theater, nearly 40 years ago.”

They say if the bond issues are approved by voters, construction may start yet this fall with the facilities ready for the 2024-25 school year.

Plus, they add, “Longtime surveys in the district have indicated childcare has been one of the primary requests from the community.”

Those surveys, as referenced in recent childcare studies in the county and particularly for the Henderson community, included comments from Henderson residents. Some of those comments included the following:

“In order for the community to grow, you need young families to move to the area. With that, there needs to be good and affordable childcare.”

And “We love living and working in Henderson, but if childcare would ever not be available, such as if I had another child and I couldn’t find daycare for them, it would be necessary to look at moving elsewhere so we could have access to childcare.”

And further, another local said in those surveys: “I have two employees who cannot find daycare for their children. I had to turn away one because she could not find daycare in the community and it did not make sense for her to accept the job unless she had daycare available in town.”

In a circulation piece, in favor of the bond issues’ passage, it is stated that “the tax levy for the Heartland School District is considerably lower than surrounding school districts. Even with the additional 7.3-cent levy, if the bond issue is approved, our total levy would be just over 61 cents, still the lowest in the region by nearly 12 cents.”

A committee of community members has been actively working to promote passage of the bond issues.

One committee member, Corrine Friesen, said, “As someone who did not grow up in the district, I have had the pleasure of learning about Heartland Community Schools from a distance but becoming a parent has changed my interest in the area education system. I truly feel schools are the lifeblood of a community and I believe that improvements will be a never-ending investment in what I can now call ‘my home’ whether my kids are enrolled or not. Updates, security, ADA accessibility, classroom expansion and daycare to invite more people to call Heartland home will ensure we continue to meet the needs of our growing enrollment and population. I’m excited to call Heartland home with the rest of you and hope you will continue to support it."

Luke Fochtman, also a committee member, said, “It is imperative that we can provide daycare within our community. Each year the number of daycare spots dwindles, but the workforce keeps growing. In my eyes, this is the foremost problem for the future of Henderson. These bond issues are a long-term solution. The power is now in the voters' hands to make real change, not just for ourselves, but for future generations.”

And Chelsea Wilcox added, “Since moving to Henderson in 2016, reliable, accessible and affordable childcare has been one of the biggest challenges my family and I have faced. We were forced to take our children out of town for childcare about a year ago, which meant our daughter could not attend preschool here in town, among several other inconveniences. Having a child care center here in town would be such a valuable asset to this community, and would provide much needed stability for the young families moving to town who are helping to keep Henderson thriving.”

