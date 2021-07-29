Heartland looks to a new year

HENDERSON - -The Heartland School District will begin their 2021-2022 academic year on August 13 with around 304 students.

The school had several activities that took place during the end of the last school year. One event was a music performance from the kindergarten to fifth grade students. The seventh-grade students made friendship bracelets, and the fourth grade students were able to make homemade ice cream.

Last year, the fifth grade students were able to write to an agriculture pen pal based out of Chapman during the school year. The students were able to meet him over Zoom to see the large farm operation.

One fun activity for the pre-school last year was releasing butterflies.

Over the summer, the school district had six students participated in the FBLA National Leadership Conference during the month of June.

Kale Wetjen and Dawson Ohrt completed an online personal finance test. Owen Mierau completed the introduction to business test during the week of June 7-11. Kaylee Goertzen, Abigael Stebbing and Ava Stebbing presented virtually in the graphic design category on June 14.

National awards for FBLA were presented on July 2. Kale Wetjen placed tenth in the nation for personal finance.