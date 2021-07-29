Heartland looks to a new year

HENDERSON - -The Heartland School District will begin their 2021-2022 academic year on August 13 with around 304 students.
The school had several activities that took place during the end of the last school year. One event was a music performance from the kindergarten to fifth grade students. The seventh-grade students made friendship bracelets, and the fourth grade students were able to make homemade ice cream.
Last year, the fifth grade students were able to write to an agriculture pen pal based out of Chapman during the school year. The students were able to meet him over Zoom to see the large farm operation.
One fun activity for the pre-school last year was releasing butterflies.
Over the summer, the school district had six students participated in the FBLA National Leadership Conference during the month of June.
Kale Wetjen and Dawson Ohrt completed an online personal finance test. Owen Mierau completed the introduction to business test during the week of June 7-11. Kaylee Goertzen, Abigael Stebbing and Ava Stebbing presented virtually in the graphic design category on June 14.
National awards for FBLA were presented on July 2. Kale Wetjen placed tenth in the nation for personal finance.
Now, the school is transitioning to the next school year.
Charlotte Greenwall has been the business manager at the school for the past five years. Greenwall said there is no new COVID protocol this year.
Dorthie Randles announced her retirement this year after spending 33 years in education. She helped students at Heartland for the past 26 years. Randles was a former elementary teacher and paraprofessional.
Linda Koehler is retiring after over 33 years in education as well. She served families in Henderson and Bradshaw for the past 25 years. Koehler was a former guidance counselor, and former English teacher.
Shirley Ulrich also announced her retirement this past year. She served as a food service helper at Heartland for 14 years.
There are four new teachers in the district this year.
• Katie Brinamen - First grade
• Kelsey Gooder - Art
• Joshua Struckman - Spanish
• Amanda Struckman - English and Journalism
Greenwall said there has not been any new major summer construction at the school besides a new phone line being added.
“I hope that we can get through the school year safe and healthy,” Greenwall said.