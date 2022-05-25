Heartland holds sixth annual Academic Letter of Intent Day

HENDERSON -- Most of us are familiar with the athletic National Letter of Intent ceremonies held in the spring in high schools across the country. Heartland Community Schools has now added an Academic Letter of Intent ceremony for those students that also excel in the classroom. The only criteria for recognition is for the student to accept a scholarship from the college they will attend that is specifically awarded for academic achievement.

“We are excited every year to celebrate signing day for our student athletes that will continue to participate at the collegiate level”, said Superintendent Brad Best. “We are equally as excited for those students that exhibit academic excellence in the classroom. Today was a day in which we invited the students’ parents and college representatives to commemorate the hard work of these students in the classroom”, he continued. While not part of the criteria, all of those recognized participated in extra-curricular activities and several will continue those experiences in college.

Language within the academic letter of intent signed by students speaks of their commitment to continued focus on excellence in the classroom and giving of their talents to the college they are attending. “They are making a public statement that they will work diligently to maintain their established pattern of academic excellence beyond high school”, Best said.

Graduation for these seniors and others in their class was held on Sunday, May 8.

Those students signing letters of intent, the college they will attend, and planned program of study include: Tyler Lewis, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Microbiology; Elizabeth Mestl, Morehead State University, Morehead, Ky., Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Aaron Goertzen, Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio, Physics; Cynthia Cerveny, University of Nebraska-Omaha, Biology; Eli Hiebner, University of Nebraska-Omaha, Architectural Engineering; Ella Friesen, University of Nebraska-Omaha, Pre-Radiographic Science & Technology; Mason Regier, Wayne State College, Wayne, Computer Science; Carson Ott, Wayne State College, Wayne, Plant Biology; Kale Wetjen, Wayne State College, Wayne, Biology; Ashley Brown, Wayne State College, Wayne, Life Sciences; Dawson Ohrt, Chadron State College, Chadron, Biology and Celesta Teijema, Newman University, Wichita, Kan., Biomedical Science.

Heartland officials participating included: Brad Best – Superintendent of Schools, Tim Carr – Secondary Principal, and Micah Sundberg – Guidance Counselor.