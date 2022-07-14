Heartland FBLA members travel to Chicago

HENDERSON -- The Heartland Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter traveled to the Windy City for the National Leadership Conference from June 28 to July 3. Abigael Stebbing, Kale Wetjen, Riley Goertzen, Owen Mierau, Kaylee Goertzen, Nicholas Thieszen, Lydia Jahnke, Isabel Johnson, and Austin Schmidt along with adviser Kristy Most experienced the weeklong conference activities. The group stayed at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Chicago.

Austin Schmidt placed seventh in the nation in Introduction to Business Concepts. Topics covered in this competitive event are money management, banking, investments, consumerism, characteristics and organization of business, economic systems, rights and responsibilities of employees, managers, owners, and government, career awareness, global business, ethics, and insurance. Congratulations Austin!!

The following members also competed at Nationals: Kale Wetjen in Sports and Entertainment Management; Abigael Stebbing and Riley Goertzen in Marketing; Owen Mierau in Computer Problem Solving; Nicholas Thieszen in Accounting I; Kaylee Goertzen and Isabel Johnson in Introduction to Business Procedures; and Lydia Jahnke in Introduction to Business Concepts.

The group enjoyed the following activities during the week: walked the Navy Pier, evening at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, tour of Willis Tower (formerly known as the Sears Tower), walking through Millennium Park and Grant Park to see Cloud Gate (the Bean) and Buckingham Fountain, speed boat tour of Lake Michigan, Segway Lakefront Tour, and enjoyed the famous cuisine of Chicago’s deep dish pizza and Chicago Dogs.