Heart of the Holidays event is Sunday

YORK -- Preparation for the Heart of the Holidays is underway as the Heart of the Holidays committee is ready to bring a full line up of holiday activities this Sunday, Dec. 11 that will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.

Lace up the skates and take full advantage of the ice skating rink open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the auditorium. Ice skates will be available for the youth and adults.

Enjoy every moment of Christmas entertainment brought by the York Dance Company at 2 p.m. Santa will be making his grand entrance on York Fire Department’s Fire Truck following the show. Then, Christmas tales will be read by Garrett Snodgrass and Karlee Seevers at 2:45 p.m., in the north dining room.

Keep a look out for the carolers who will be singing classical Christmas tunes throughout the afternoon. “The Grinch” will also be shown in the city auditorium’s basement followed by a massive, indoor snowball fight at 4:15 p.m. The last activity will be a balloon drop at 4:45 p.m.

There are more holiday activities throughout the festival including games and gifts provided by Epworks, Isaiah’s Toybox and Wagner Decorating, Santa’s reindeer and horse drawn carriages brought by Gross’ Belgians and Gordon Gulbrandson, letters for Santa provided by Aces, Christmas card making with the help of the Dukettes, the Teddy Bear Mobile, and Blow it Up Balloons. Remember the wondrous event by having family photos taken in the magical snow globe or having a painted portrait made by Rocket Events. Experience the finest “Happy Birthday Jesus” Nativity Walk brought by Emmanuel Lutheran Church. To give back this holiday season, McCormick’s will be having a toys, toiletry and food drive for Blue Valley Community Action.

Grand Central and McCool High School will be hosting a cookie making station, and Sincerely Nicole’s cookie booth will be there to serve sweet treats as well. To go along with all of those cookies, hot chocolate will be provided by the York FFA. Additional food options are Boy Scout Troop 174 with their funnel cakes, Pour Horse Truck, Alexis and Family A1 Southern Cooking and Taqueria Vallarta.

Following the Heart of the Holidays Festival will be the Christmas Lights Cruise Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/heartofholidayYorkNE or contact Nancy Davidson at 402-362-5702.