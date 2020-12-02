Hearing will include whether judicial vacancy exists in York County

YORK – A hearing will be held in a week to determine whether or not a judicial vacancy exists in York County due to the retirement of County Judge Linda Caster Senff.

Her retirement became effective Oct. 31 and several judges have been traveling to York County Court to handle the case load since.

The vacancy hearing will be held before the Judicial Resources Commission on Dec. 10, at the State Capitol Building in Lincoln.

This type of hearing is required in order to determine if a new judge should be appointed to fulfill that position and to make a recommendation to the Super Court as to the primary place of office of said vacancy.

Also on Dec. 10, the commission will hold its annual meeting and consider two other judicial retirements/vacancies.

Court officials say that videoconferencing will not be used to receive public testimony. But those wishing to present testimony may do so by providing written testimony – mailed in before the meeting to Dawn Mussmann, State Capitol Building, 12th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68509 or emailing to her at Dawn.Mussman@nebraska.gov. Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so in person at the public hearing, to be held in Room 1510 at the State Capitol. Officials say the public hearing room is large, but all persons appearing should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating in order to maintain appropriate social distancing and to comply with any directed health measures that are in effect.

