Hearing to be held regarding extension of city’s mask mandate

“We are now seeing that the case counts are down and health officials feel that the mask mandate has helped with keeping the number of new cases and public transmission in line,” Redfern said. “And as health officials have said, with all the communities where the mask mandates were put in, the results of lowering case numbers have been seen.”

Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, says, “Since the public hearing in November, we have seen a decrease in cases, locally and state-wide. We have seen a ‘plateau’ of cases for the past few weeks from the terrible peak in November. Although the decrease in cases was certainly a welcome and a good sign, we have now plateaued at a level of community transmission that is still too high. We cannot abandon the good public health practices like masking and social distancing that have helped us reach this point.

“A truly bright spot in our fight against the virus is the arrival of vaccine, which is starting to arrive in our area in limited quantities. It is crucial that we slow the transmission of the virus to be able to deliver the vaccine to those who are our most vulnerable and at-risk of COVID-19. It takes time, as the vaccine trickles in, to deliver the first and second doses needed to build immunity in these populations,” McDougall says.