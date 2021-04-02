Hearing set for new policies, fees for public transit

YORK – A public hearing has been scheduled, before the York County Commissioners, for next Tuesday, April 6, regarding some new policies that would allow for expansion of public transit services in York County – which would lead to client rides to Omaha, Hastings, Kearney, Grand Island and additional trips to Lincoln.

This is the time for the county’s aging services to apply for its funding grants – and this is also the time to make changes to policies, fares, etc.

As earlier explained by Lori Byers, director of the county’s aging services, the intent is not to change the regular fares. This is different – this came up because we have requests for trips that we can’t do now, because of the way were are currently set up. For example, right now, we don’t go to Omaha at all and we only go to Lincoln on a certain day of the week. But people have doctor visits on different days and different locations and if we could offer that service, we could then better meet our clients’ needs for medical appointments. I would like the ability to offer that.”

It was also noted that many of the people who would utilize this new service are in wheelchairs and many have no other way to get to these appointments.

It’s been suggested the charge for a round trip, for such trips, could be $20.