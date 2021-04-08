Health officials say first COVID variant has been identified in health district

YORK – “For the first time, a COVID variant has been identified in the Four Corners District,” local health officials say.

“The health department was notified on April 6 that a positive laboratory test was sequenced as California B.1.429. This is different from the predominant variant, UK B.1.1.7, found in Nebraska at this time. The variant strain found in Four Corners District is notable in that it does not respond as well to certain treatment options. The individual who was diagnosed with the variant COVID strain has been contacted as part of Four Corners contact tracing and case investigation.”

Meanwhile, new COVID cases remain low in the health district, officials say.

In the two-day timeframe of April 6-7, there was only one new case identified in York County, bringing the total here to 1,710.

There were seven new cases identified in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,937.

There were no new cases in Butler or Polk Counties, where the cumulative totals remain at 851 and 581, respectively.

As of April 7, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,079. There were 57 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 15 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.