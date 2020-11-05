Health officials say COVID cases have “steeply increased”

YORK – Officials with the Four Corners Health District say the number of new COVID-19 cases in the district has “steeply increased” in the past two days (Nov. 3 and 4).

Health officials say there were 171 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

York County has 48 new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 620.

Seward County has 70 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 746.

Polk County has 29 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 263.

And Butler County has 24 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 347.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district is now 1,976. There have been 676 new cases in the past 14 days, with 421 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Hospitalizations continue to increase – mostly in Seward County. There have been 35 hospitalizations of Seward County residents since the pandemic began. In York County, the number is now at 15. Seventeen people have been hospitalized from Polk County. And 13 Butler County residents have required hospitalization.