Health officials reporting 119 new COVID cases in district in seven-day period

YORK – Officials with the Four Corners Health Department are reporting, as of Oct. 3, calculations that show 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the past seven-day period.
This figure is for the entire health department, which consists of York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.
That figure is high – yet, it is showing signs of improvement compared to the much higher trend since the beginning of August when the trajectory increased day by day, peaking in the last weeks of September and then starting to move downward.
The latest figures show there were 79 new cases in York County in the past 14 days, compared to 50 in Seward County, 52 in Butler County and 30 in Polk County.
The district remains in the “red zone” indicating “high transmission.” This classification will remain until the number of cases goes below 45 in a seven-day period.
Meanwhile, York County has hit a milestone – with the percentage of the total population being fully vaccinated going over 50%. The county’s vaccination rate is now at 50.29%, which is higher than the vaccination rate for the health district as a whole and higher than the rates in the other three counties in the district. York County is the only county to go above the 50% mark regarding the number of fully vaccinated people.
Case counts in local schools remain low. As of Tuesday morning, there were just three York Elementary students and/or staff members out due to COVID, of a student population of 564 and a staff population of 84. There were just two students and/or staff members from the York High School out due to COVID, of a student population of 491 and a staff population of 59. There were no students or staff at the York Middle School out due to COVID.
Heartland Community School, on Tuesday morning, was reporting no active cases. There was indication that one person was out – but with “no opportunity for community spread at school.”