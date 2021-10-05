Health officials reporting 119 new COVID cases in district in seven-day period

YORK – Officials with the Four Corners Health Department are reporting, as of Oct. 3, calculations that show 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the past seven-day period.

This figure is for the entire health department, which consists of York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.

That figure is high – yet, it is showing signs of improvement compared to the much higher trend since the beginning of August when the trajectory increased day by day, peaking in the last weeks of September and then starting to move downward.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The latest figures show there were 79 new cases in York County in the past 14 days, compared to 50 in Seward County, 52 in Butler County and 30 in Polk County.

The district remains in the “red zone” indicating “high transmission.” This classification will remain until the number of cases goes below 45 in a seven-day period.