Health officials report 182 new COVID cases in last seven days

YORK – Officials from the Four Corners Health Department are reporting there were 182 new COVID cases in the health district in the last seven days.

The trajectory of case occurrence had been going slightly down but now has gone back to the case levels that had been seen in September and early November.

While the new case counts remain high, the vaccination rates are also increasing. So far, 51% of the total population in the health district has been fully vaccinated. The current rates for the individual counties are: York County, 53%; Seward County, 52%; Butler County, 49.2%; and Polk County, 45.4%.

In the past 14 days, it appears (according to the latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department) the highest number of new cases were in Seward County (where there were 120) and in York County (where there were over 90).

Meanwhile, the case counts in the York Public School system remain very low. According to the schools’ COVID data dashboard, there are only three students/staff currently out due to COVID, at the middle school (of a population of 322 students and 40 staff members). There is only one absent from the York High School, of 491 students and 59 staff members.

