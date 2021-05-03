Health officials: Over 30% of district’s population now fully vaccinated

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials say more than 30 percent of the health district’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Health officials say this translates to 29,955 vaccines being given since December.

Meanwhile, the risk dial for the health district continues to improve. It was reset for the week and continues to trend downward, Four Corners officials report. It is now at 1.45 – still in the yellow (moderate risk) category. Last week, it was at 1.61.

There were only four new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the two-day timeframe of April 29 and 30. Of those, two were in Seward County, one was in York County and one was in Butler County. There were no new cases in Polk County on those days.

As of April 30, the cumulative total of cases in the health district was at 5,161. There were 42 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 19 of those in the last seven days. The majority of cases in the past seven days were in Seward County, where there were 10. Six of those were in York County. Two were in Butler County and only one was in Polk County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,735 COVID-19 cases.