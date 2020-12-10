Health officials optimistic about improving trends in COVID case numbers

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 in York County in the past two days (Dec. 8-9).
That brings the cumulative number of cases in York County to 1,231.
There were 71 new cases in the health district in the past two days, health officials report.
There were 28 new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,392.
There were nine new cases in Butler County, bringing the total to 685 there.
And there were eight new cases in Polk County, bringing the cumulative total there to 443.
The cumulative number of cases in the health district has reached 3,751. There have been 562 new cases in the past 14 days with 262 of those cases in the past week.
During Thursday’s community sector briefing, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said she was thankful “to give better news than I have been giving in the past month or so. We are definitely seeing an improvement in the case numbers. I am able to announce only 71 new cases in the last two days – that is wonderful because in the recent past the two-day totals were consistently over 100. The case numbers are trending down a bit. We only had 262 new cases in the last week – during our peak in November, we were getting used to seeing 400 in a week. This is a definite improvement, but we still have a lot of road to travel to get the numbers down. But it is good to see the numbers trending down.”
McDougall said that locally and throughout the state, not all the COVID-related deaths had been actively confirmed/reported in a regular timely manner and those figures are now being updated.
“Yesterday, we were sent a spread sheet regarding deaths in the health district, and I will be issuing a press release regarding local COVID-related deaths (that hadn’t been previously reported),” McDougall said. “We suspected some COVID-related deaths, some of those are now confirmed. The number in the health district (of newly-confirmed and not previously reported COVID-related deaths) is about 12 over the past four weeks. Of those, I believe, two are from York County.
“We will be recalculating the risk dial and I’m hoping these better case numbers will be reflected in that,” McDougall continued. “We are hoping to see improvement there as well.”
Regarding a vaccine, McDougall said, “We have been working as a group with health care providers on how that will roll out. We are preparing for it. The front line health care workers will be first and we are hoping to see it arrive here around Christmas week, in our district. But a lot of things have to fall into place for that to happen. We have been working with health care providers on this – stay tuned. We will know more as that gets closer.
“Again, we are just very encouraged to see the numbers of cases trending downward,” she said, “and we are grateful for everything that everyone’s doing.”
“I want to echo what Laura said,” commented Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services. “In the state, as of this morning, the hospitalizations are down to 781. That’s good news – those are still high numbers but back in the height of our situation in December the number was 987. That is a nice drop, however, and that really relieves our hospital settings and gives us more transfer options. Let’s hope the trend continues because if the hospitalizations go over 1,000 we will have new directed health measures and more restrictions.
“Regarding testing, we remain very busy,” Ulrich continued. “We continue our drive-through testing, which is doctor-ordered, and our TestNebraska days on Wednesday remain very utilized. In addition, we continue to test at Willow Brook and the Hearthstone twice a week. There isn’t a day we haven’t done any testing. And it is the holiday season, so we need to have a little fun too – we tested Santa, did a rapid test, and he is fine.
“Yes, we are anxiously awaiting the vaccination process, as Laura said,” he continued.
“As of this morning, we have 17 of our 485 staff members who are off work for some COVID-related reason – they have been exposed or are sick,” Ulrich said of the York General Health Care team. “At our peak, that number was 32, so this is good news.
“In our emergency room, from Dec. 1-7, we had seven people come in who were sent home, seven were admitted and one was transferred,” Ulrich said of York General Hospital. “Right now, the number of COVID patients we have admitted is at four – at the peak, a month ago, the number was eight. We continue to fight this challenge and are watching our census every day.”
“I also will share good news,” said York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “Fingers crossed, we are going to stay in session and make it to Christmas. I earlier thought that if we made it to Oct. 1, we would be lucky. But we are going to make it to Christmas. Yes, we have been hit by the quarantine issue – we’d been averaging about 120-150 kids and staff being out, from our three buildings, but now we are about 50ish. One is too many, but we are hopeful about this downward trend.
“As a reminder,” Bartholomew said, “we had initially been scheduled to get out of school on Dec. 22. We decided to go to Dec. 18 and the primary purpose is to designate Dec. 21 and 22 as a time for teachers to work with kids who are behind right now. Our staff has been doing a lot of things you will never see and they are doing a great job.
“Activity-wise, we have received feedback about not letting community members into our activities, whether it be sports or fine arts and other things,” the superintendent continued. “Believe me, I wish we could, but right now it is household members only as we have to limit the number of people inside. That’s just the way it is and I don’t anticipate that changing too much during this winter season. My hope is that at some point we can move to 50 percent capacity but I’m just not sure we will move to that. I am happy with our better numbers at this time and I’m happy we are going to make it to Christmas.”
“It’s nice to hear good news,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “It’s been a lot time since this briefing has been so optimistic. We are just hoping that everything that everyone is doing is helping to improve this situation. It’s just nice to hear positive news.”
