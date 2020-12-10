Health officials optimistic about improving trends in COVID case numbers

“I also will share good news,” said York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “Fingers crossed, we are going to stay in session and make it to Christmas. I earlier thought that if we made it to Oct. 1, we would be lucky. But we are going to make it to Christmas. Yes, we have been hit by the quarantine issue – we’d been averaging about 120-150 kids and staff being out, from our three buildings, but now we are about 50ish. One is too many, but we are hopeful about this downward trend.

“As a reminder,” Bartholomew said, “we had initially been scheduled to get out of school on Dec. 22. We decided to go to Dec. 18 and the primary purpose is to designate Dec. 21 and 22 as a time for teachers to work with kids who are behind right now. Our staff has been doing a lot of things you will never see and they are doing a great job.