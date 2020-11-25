Health officials discuss local situation and COVID spread

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In our health district, we have had 27 deaths – nine of those were just in November,” she said. “And I have a list of deaths in which we are waiting for confirmation from the death certificates that these were COVID-related.”

She said statewide hospitalizations are near the levels where more restrictions could be put in place.

Meanwhile, she said Four Corners officials are involved in planning for the distribution of the vaccine when it becomes available. She said they hope to start receiving the vaccine – in a limited amount – even in December. “We are expecting it will trickle in and the vaccine distribution will start with healthcare workers.”

Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, said over the past month, the hospital has treated 39 COVID patients – of those 25 were discharged, three were transferred and seven are still in-house. Others were taken to different health care facilities. He added that, at the hospital, they have remained pretty constant with about four COVID patients at all times through the month of November.