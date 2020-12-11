 Skip to main content
Health officials confirm 12 additional COVID-related deaths in district
0 comments
top story

Health officials confirm 12 additional COVID-related deaths in district

COVID-19

YORK – More COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District. Health officials have received confirmation that 12 more people have died of COVID-19, with two of those being in York County.

“This week, the department received many notifications of local deaths occurring between the middle of November and the first of December, which were indicated as being COVID-19 related,” the health department said in a news release Friday morning.

Laura McDougall, director of the health department, explained Thursday that while her department was notified earlier of suspected COVID-related deaths, they are just now being confirmed.

The two COVID-related deaths being confirmed Friday, in York County, were those of a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 80s who was under medical care.

The other deaths were the following:

• That of a Butler County man in his 70s who had been hospitalized;

• That of a Butler County man in his 50s who had been hospitalized;

• That of a Polk County man in his 90s who was under medical care;

• That of a Polk County woman in her 80s who was under medical care;

• That of a Seward County man in his 80s who was hospitalized;

• That of a Seward County woman in her 80s who was hospitalized;

• That of a Seward County man in his 80s who was under medical care;

• That of a Seward County man in his 40s who was hospitalized;

• That of a Seward County woman in her 50s who was hospitalized;

• That of a Seward County woman in her 60s who was hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 47 COVID-related deaths in the health district.

There have been nine such deaths in York County.

Fifteen Seward County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

Fifteen Polk County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

And there have been eight confirmed COVID-related deaths in Butler County.

