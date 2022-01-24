Health district sees record number of new COVID cases

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the most recent 7-day period.
According to local health officials, there were 888 new COVID-19 (lab-confirmed) cases in the Four Corners Health District in the last 7-day reporting period.
This is the highest 7-day total seen in the health district since the pandemic began.
In the last few months, the rolling 7-day figure was typically about 250. That figure jumped to over 600 earlier this week and the 7-day total last Friday hit the 888 mark.
The trajectory of case numbers continues to point straight up, according to graphics provided by Four Corners – a plateau that was experienced between Sept. 1 and throughout the fall/winter ended Jan. 1 and the numbers have been going up since.
The total number of cases in the health district (as shown by lab-confirmed testing), since the pandemic began, will soon cross the 10,000 mark. It is now at 9,990, according to the latest figures from the health department. The population in the health district is 44,427. So the number of cases is 22.48% of the population figure for the health district.
There have been 3,415 COVID (confirmed through lab testing) in York County since the pandemic began (there are approximately 14,000 people in the county). The figures for the other counties are: Seward County, 3,766 cases (which has a population of just over 17,000); Polk County, 1,070 cases (which has a population of just over 5,000); and Butler County, 1,739 cases (which has a population of just over 8,000).
Since the pandemic began, health officials are reporting 107 residents of York County have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. The figures in the other three counties are as follows: Seward County, 150; Polk County, 49; and Butler County, 49.
Vaccination rates continue to slowly inch up throughout the district. Right now, 53.6% of the total population in the health district is vaccinated. The figure for York County is 55.3%; it’s 55.2% in Seward County; 47.71% in Polk County; and 51.43% in Butler County.