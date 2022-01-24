Health district sees record number of new COVID cases

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the most recent 7-day period.

According to local health officials, there were 888 new COVID-19 (lab-confirmed) cases in the Four Corners Health District in the last 7-day reporting period.

This is the highest 7-day total seen in the health district since the pandemic began.

In the last few months, the rolling 7-day figure was typically about 250. That figure jumped to over 600 earlier this week and the 7-day total last Friday hit the 888 mark.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The trajectory of case numbers continues to point straight up, according to graphics provided by Four Corners – a plateau that was experienced between Sept. 1 and throughout the fall/winter ended Jan. 1 and the numbers have been going up since.

The total number of cases in the health district (as shown by lab-confirmed testing), since the pandemic began, will soon cross the 10,000 mark. It is now at 9,990, according to the latest figures from the health department. The population in the health district is 44,427. So the number of cases is 22.48% of the population figure for the health district.