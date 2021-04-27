Health district sees a few new COVID cases

YORK – There were a few new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Four Corners Health District during the timeframe of April 24-26, according to local health officials.

There were three new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,983.

Two were confirmed in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,731.

There were no new cases in Butler or Polk Counties. The respective cumulative totals in those counties are now at 851 and 582.

As of April 26, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,148. There were 56 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 22 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

All Four Corners residents age 18 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at the district’s designated vaccination sites. Appointments to schedule a vaccine locally are being added each week on the state’s vaccine registration system at vaccinate.ne.gov.