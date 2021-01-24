Health district’s risk dial back in the yellow zone, for the first time since September

YORK – The Four Corners Health District’s risk dial is now in the yellow, “moderate” risk category – for the first time since last September.

It has been in the highest, most serious categories for the past few months – but an improvement in the number of cases, rate of transmission in the community and in other factors has allowed the risk dial to go all the way down to yellow.

Over the two-day timeframe, between Jan 21-2, there were 44 new COVID-19 cases in the health district – with 31 of those being in York County. Seward County had seven new cases, Polk County had four and Butler County only had two.

The cumulative total number of cases in York County has now reached 1,556. That means 11.339 percent of the county’s population has tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

The following are the cumulative totals for the other counties in the health district: Seward, 1,746; Polk, 504; and Butler, 792.

As of January 20, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,598. There were 227 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 97 of those cases recorded in the past seven days, according to health officials.