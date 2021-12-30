Health district reports 158 new COVID cases in a 7-day period

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting 158 new COVID-19 cases in a 7-day period, in the district.
While high, it is slightly lower than what had been consistently reported for the past few prior weeks.
The rate of transmission in the health district remains in the high/red category, where it has been for a long period of time. To qualify for a lower category, the number of new cases in a 7-day period has to be below 45 and the health district has not been in that situation for a very long time.
The most new cases reported in the last 7-day timeframe have been Seward County where there have been 54, with the next highest amount being in York County where the number was 52. Polk County had 13 cases in that timeframe and there have been 39 new cases in Butler County – according to the latest figures from the health department.
The new cases have been appearing in all age groups.
“We are still in this Delta surge, we haven’t made too much progress yet,” Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department said Thursday during a community sector briefing.
As of now, nearly all the counties in the health district have seen their vaccination rate of the total population inch over 50%. Polk County has not yet reached that level, where it remains at 46.71%. The latest figures show the percentage of total population fully vaccinated as follows: York County, 54.42%; Seward County, 54.23%; Butler County, 50.57%; and the overall figure for the health district is 52.68%.
Four Corners officials say 45,804 COVID vaccines have been given in the health district in 2021.
McDougall noted the Four Corners District’s vaccination rates among the older populations are “very good.”
There was a COVID-related death confirmed in the health district in November, according to local health officials. This was a man in his 70s from Seward County. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 95 in the health district, since the pandemic began. Seward County has had 41 COVID-related deaths, Polk County has had 22, York County has had 19 and Butler County has had 13.
Four Corners officials say that while the Omicron variant has been detected in most states and is “rapidly increasing the number of COVID cases, as of Wednesday, Dec. 29, Four Corners has not received any reports of the Omicron variant in the district. The CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others and expects this variant to cause a surge of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.”
The health district also has provided new quarantine guidance that was recently recommended by the CDC. The new guidance from the CDC says that if a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should isolate for five days. After five days, if there are no symptoms or the symptoms are resolving, home isolation can end. They do ask that a mask be worn for five more days.
“For those who have been exposed to someone with COVID, quarantine may look different,” Four Corners officials say:
• If exposed and vaccinated with a booster or are fully vaccinated/not yet eligible for a booster, quarantine is not needed. A mask should be worn around others for 10 days. If possible, a COVID-19 test should be taken on Day 5.
• If exposed and unvaccinated or have not had a booster but are eligible, home quarantine for five days. If possible, test on Day 5. Then continue to wear a mask around others Days 6-10.
• If exposed and having symptoms, stay home and get tested.”