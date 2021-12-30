Health district reports 158 new COVID cases in a 7-day period

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting 158 new COVID-19 cases in a 7-day period, in the district.

While high, it is slightly lower than what had been consistently reported for the past few prior weeks.

The rate of transmission in the health district remains in the high/red category, where it has been for a long period of time. To qualify for a lower category, the number of new cases in a 7-day period has to be below 45 and the health district has not been in that situation for a very long time.

The most new cases reported in the last 7-day timeframe have been Seward County where there have been 54, with the next highest amount being in York County where the number was 52. Polk County had 13 cases in that timeframe and there have been 39 new cases in Butler County – according to the latest figures from the health department.

The new cases have been appearing in all age groups.

“We are still in this Delta surge, we haven’t made too much progress yet,” Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department said Thursday during a community sector briefing.