Health district records 178 new COVID cases in last two weeks

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting there were 178 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the health district in the past 14 days which 96 of those in the past seven days.

While the case numbers are still high, they are slightly lower than they had been in late September and early October.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district, at this point, is now at 6,735.

In the last seven days, there were 36 new COVID cases in York County; 28 in Seward County; 18 in Butler County; and 14 in Polk County.

The cases occurred in all age groups, according to local health officials. The breakdown per age group is as follows:

• 0-12: six

• Teens: four

• 20s: eight

• 30s: 22

• 40s: 19

• 50s: 13

• 60s: six

• 70s: eight

• 80s: seven

• 90s: three