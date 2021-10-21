 Skip to main content
Health district records 178 new COVID cases in last two weeks
YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting there were 178 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the health district in the past 14 days which 96 of those in the past seven days.

While the case numbers are still high, they are slightly lower than they had been in late September and early October.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district, at this point, is now at 6,735.

In the last seven days, there were 36 new COVID cases in York County; 28 in Seward County; 18 in Butler County; and 14 in Polk County.

The cases occurred in all age groups, according to local health officials. The breakdown per age group is as follows:

• 0-12: six

• Teens: four

• 20s: eight

• 30s: 22

• 40s: 19

• 50s: 13

• 60s: six

• 70s: eight

• 80s: seven

• 90s: three

Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Vaccines are now being offered at Four Corners vaccine clinics for those who were originally vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines, and are at least 65 years of age, or have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk for serious illness.

A person is eligible to receive a Pfizer booster vaccine if it has been at least 6 months since their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. If someone has any questions about if or when they could receive a booster, they can call the health department at 402-362-2621.

Four Corners Health Department holds walk-in clinics every week. Walk-in clinics offering Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccines are held every Tuesday, and on Thursdays, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (for ages 18 and older) are offered. COVID-19 vaccine clinics are held at the Four Corners offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue, from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge for the vaccine.

