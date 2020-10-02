Health district moves to high risk category on risk dial

YORK – For the first time since the COVID-19 risk dial was created, the Four Corners Health District has moved into the high risk category.
For weeks, the risk dial for the health district has been in the moderate risk category – but with a number of factors changing, including an uptick in cases and positivity rates, the gauge has now moved into a new category indicating higher infection risk.
The gauge has now moved into the 2-3 numerical category (orange) and the district’s risk is numerically ranked as 2.22.
Last week, it was in the 1-2 numerical category (yellow) and the district’s risk was numerically 1.88.
The district’s risk dial is, however, not currently in the highest risk category (red, also titled “severe”) which is numerically between 3 and 4.
This risk gauge is calculated using these data sets:
• The overall positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction;
• The weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction;
• The trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing);
• Health care system capacity;
• Availability of critical medical equipment;
• The identification of community clusters/community spread;
• Availability of COVID testing;
• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.
The YNT has reached out to both York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew and Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall to ask about what this means for schools, students, people planning events, etc. – or if it makes a substantial impact at all. That information will be published as soon as it is received.
The cumulative total of cases in the health district is now at 694 (according to the latest figures from the Four Corners Health District), with 336 cases considered to be active and 351 recoveries. The number of recoveries is likely higher – it was indicated late this week that due to so much staff working on contact tracing (because of the higher tnumber of new cases), the tracking of recoveries is somewhat behind. Four Corners officials said their intention is to update the recovery total in the next week or so.
York County has a cumulative total of 195 cases, which is the total number of cases since the pandemic began.
Seward County has had 285 confirmed cases.
Butler has had 145 confirmed cases.
And Polk County has had 69 confirmed cases.
There have been seven deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district.
