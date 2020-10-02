Health district moves to high risk category on risk dial

The YNT has reached out to both York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew and Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall to ask about what this means for schools, students, people planning events, etc. – or if it makes a substantial impact at all. That information will be published as soon as it is received.

The cumulative total of cases in the health district is now at 694 (according to the latest figures from the Four Corners Health District), with 336 cases considered to be active and 351 recoveries. The number of recoveries is likely higher – it was indicated late this week that due to so much staff working on contact tracing (because of the higher tnumber of new cases), the tracking of recoveries is somewhat behind. Four Corners officials said their intention is to update the recovery total in the next week or so.