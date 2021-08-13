Health district in red (high transmission) zone regarding COVID

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting that this health district is currently in the red zone – the highest level of community transmission regarding COVID-19.

This new form of data rates the transmission rate as green (low transmission), yellow (moderate transmission), orange (substantial transmission) and red (high transmission).

The local health department no longer reports case numbers by county, as the reporting laws have changed with the expiration of Nebraska’s earlier state of emergency. Earlier this week, 11 state lawmakers sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts asking for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to reinstate the state’s dashboard and that all 93 counties be required to report outbreak and hospital capacity data. State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha prompted the request. Others who signed the letter were Sens. Jen Day, Megan Hunt, John McCollister, Terrell McKinney, Carol Blood, Matt Hansen, John Cavanaugh, Patty Brooks, Tony Vargas and Adam Morfeld.