Health district has 154 new COVID cases in 7-day period

YORK – In a 7-day period, spanning from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2., there were 154 new positive, lab-tested COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials.

Of those, 47 were in York County; 55 were in Seward County; 38 were in Butler County; and 14 were in Polk County.

Four Corners officials also say Omicron variant cases have been identified in the health district.

“Each week, a small number of COVID tests are sequences to determine the variants circulating in the district,” the health department said in a press release. “For the first time, two COVID tests, from the last week in December, have been confirmed to be positive with the Omicron variant in the district. This includes one case from Seward County and one case from Polk County.

“According to the CDC, the Omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. It remains unknown how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta. They expect that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others. This includes those who are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms,” health officials said.