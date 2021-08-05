Health district had 43 new COVID cases in past two weeks

YORK – There were 43 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, according to the latest information from the Four Corners Health Department.

The health department can no longer provide case numbers or specific information for individual counties the size of York County (or the size of the other three in the district) because the state’s earlier emergency declaration has ended. The health department can only provide district-wide statistics at this point.

The cumulative number of cases in the health district, since the pandemic began, is now at 5,393. There were 26 new cases in the last seven days.

Four Corners continues to have walk-in shot clinics – they were at the fairgrounds on Thursday. They will continue their shot clinics at their office at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue from noon to 4 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated in the health district is 43.48%. In York County, 44.76% of the population has been vaccinated. That compares to 43.9% in Seward County; 43.6% in Butler County; and 38.54% in Polk County.

