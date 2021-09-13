Health district had 174 new COVID-19 cases in seven-day period

YORK – The latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department result in a calculation of 174 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent seven-day period being reported.

The number of new cases continues to be very high, but it is slightly lower than a few weeks ago when the seven-day total was over 200.

State law no longer allows for the health department to provide case numbers for each of the individual counties in the district. Those counties are York, Seward, Butler and Polk. The only figures that can be calculated for public dissemination are for the entire district.

The health district’s transmission rate category remains in the red, which indicates an ongoing trend of more than 45 new COVID cases in the last seven days.

Regarding the COVID status at the York Public Schools, the numbers are low and better than they were a few weeks ago. The school district updates its COVID dashboard each day students are in session. These numbers reflect students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID and are out of school for a 10-day isolation period.

As of Monday morning, there were five students/staff members from the York Elementary School in isolation due to having COVID. That is of a school population of 564 students and 84 staff members.