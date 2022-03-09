Health district drops into the green, low risk, zone for first time since pandemic began

YORK – It is welcome to see the COVID transmission dial for the Four Corners Health District is finally in the green, low risk, zone.

It’s been a long time coming – years actually, as this area hasn’t been considered a low risk area since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

The latest data update by Four Corners shows only three new COVID cases were reported in the entire health district in the last 7-day time period.

That is an incredible reduction, considering that only a month and a half ago one of the highest 7-day totals was nearly 900.

For many months, the Four Corners Health District has been in the red, high risk, zone. It just recently started improving as case numbers started plummeting.

All the vaccination rates for the Four Corners counties remain below 60%. The overall vaccination rate for the district as a whole remains at 54.87%.

As reported earlier this week by the Omaha World Herald, 191 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID last Sunday, which marked the first time the tally has been below 200 since Aug. 8, exactly seven months ago. The Sunday total was also down 75% from the peak of 767 Nebraskans hospitalized on Jan. 29.

Health officials statewide say COVID cases in Nebraska appear to remain in the midst of a steep six-week decline.

Nebraska’s case rate also appears to remain among the lowest per-capita in the nation, a status it has held for several weeks.

The state reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state during the pandemic to 4,013.

