Health district continues to see surge of COVID cases, majority in York County

YORK – After an extended period with nearly no new COVID-18 cases at all, there has been a surge over the last two weeks with the majority being in York County.

In the four-day time period of June 26-29, there were 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District, with 18 of those being in York County. Four new cases were confirmed in Butler County and Seward County had one new case.

As of June 29, the total cumulative number of cases in the health district reached 5,314, with 1,826 being in York County.

There were 60 new cases in the last two weeks with 41 of those recorded in the past seven days, according to Four Corners health officials. Most of those cases were in York County.

Four Corners officials continue to push for people to become vaccinated and are planning walk-in clinics at their offices, located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York.

One clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine for those 18 years old and older on Thursday, July 1.

Another will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for those who are 12 years old and older, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those who are 18 years old and older on Tuesday, July 6.