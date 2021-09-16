Health director: “We are having a lot of COVID cases, all ages”

“What we are seeing at York General is that the testing in the last three weeks has been active, with 160 tests done in that timeframe with 25 positives,” Ulrich continued. “In the last week, the testing was at 55. We have had about an 18% positivity rate.”

Hospitalizations, he said, have been high, with the patient floor full. “But it’s not just COVID,” Ulrich added, saying there were three COVID-patients in the last week, in the hospital (with another being admitted Thursday morning). “We have a lot of other sickness as well and we have a lot of babies being born.”

He explained that two beds have to be kept for COVID patients at all times, as well as two beds for providing COVID-related treatments.

He said those treatments have been active – in the last week, 20 people received those treatments, which Ulrich said continues to be a good tool in helping COVID patients start the recovery process faster and be able to stay out of the hospital.