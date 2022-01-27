Health director: Start of downward COVID case trend is encouraging

YORK – “I’m feeling relieved looking at this week’s COVID case numbers compared to last week’s,” Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said Thursday morning during the bi-weekly community sector briefing (which has been taking place since the pandemic began). “We are still up compared to where we had been, but those numbers are starting to come back down. It’s encouraging.
“Last week was a bad week,” McDougall said, referring to the number of new COVID cases that were being lab-reported. “We had two consecutive days in which we had 200 new cases each day. This week, we had two consecutive days in which we had 100 new cases each day. We are still in a place we’ve never been before in the pandemic, but the numbers are starting to go down and we want to see that continue to decrease.”
She said in the last seven days, as of Thursday morning, there were 728 new COVID cases reported in the health district. Of those, 346 were in York County.
“We have had very robust testing in York County and more access to testing here,” she explained. “And remember, these are lab-confirmed and those numbers do not include all the people who are doing home tests.”
York County’s figure of 346 last week compared to 212 in Seward County, 106 in Butler County and 64 in Polk County.
“Again, there is more testing available in York County, so maybe that’s why the number here is so much higher,” McDougall said further.
She said free testing continues at Four Corners on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The lab results do take a day to come back, but the tests are free and lab confirmed.
“A lot of people are testing positive,” McDougall said. “If you do test positive or have the symptoms, just stay home. It is the safest route and the way to slow the spread.”
“I agree with Laura, that it is good to see the numbers going down a couple of days in a row,” said Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services.
He said in the last week, 20 COVID patients came through the hospital’s emergency room, with five admitted and one transferred. Ulrich added that as of Wednesday, there were four inpatients at the hospital with COVID.
Ulrich noted that antibody injections are more on an allocation basis again, with only about six being available here each week.
“I also have some interesting information to share,” Ulrich added. “Regarding what York General Hospital has done since October, 2020 to the present – we have treated 118 COVID inpatients, we saw 380 come through the emergency room and we have given 487 anti-body injections. So the numbers are quite a few over that period of time.”
He also noted the York Medical Clinic and YGH’s Quick Clinic have been extremely busy.
“I think it was a good move on our end to create our dashboard, last fall,” said York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “That transparency, regarding the number of cases, has really helped our situation. These are numbers that are verified to us by Four Corners, so like Laura said, we still also have families calling and saying they aren’t getting tested but they are pretty sure they have it and will be just staying home. There are a number who are presumed positive and some are taking home tests – those cases are not included on our dashboard.
“So if you look at our dashboard this morning, we have one out at the elementary, three out at the middle school and one out at the high school, confirmed due to COVID,” Bartholomew explained. “But when you look at our internal spreadsheet, which includes those who home tested or are presumed positive, our COVID numbers are seven at the elementary, eight at the middle school and about the same at the high school. It’s not a huge discrepancy, but there is some discrepancy. So we have been focusing on our ‘out sick’ numbers, which the principals report to me each day.”
He said “out sick” means any reason a student or faculty member isn’t in school due to any sort of physical illness or ailment.
“In that aspect, the figures are good,” Bartholomew said. “In the last eight days, we averaged about only 4% out. Yesterday, the percentage at the elementary school was 5.2%, it was 5.3% at the middle school and 3% at the high school. These are the numbers we are focusing on – and I have to say that in past years at this time of year, we saw higher percentages and numbers due to illness.”
It was also noted by Tyler Hinton at York College that the campus earlier saw its peak with 60 students in quarantine/isolation at one point – that figure now is all the way back to only one.