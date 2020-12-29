Health department says there were 34 new COVID cases over Christmas

YORK – Over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners Health District, according to health officials.

York County had nine new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,345.

Seward County had 19 new cases, bringing the total there to 1,571.

Butler County had only three new cases, bringing the total there to 729.

And Polk County had only three new cases, bringing the total there to 463.

As of Dec. 25, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,108. There were 293 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 139 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Over the past seven days, there were 44 new cases in York County, 66 in Seward County, 22 in Butler County and seven in Polk County.

The majority of the cases were in the age brackets of those in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Then, for the timeframe of Dec. 26-28, there were 16 new cases in York County, 17 in Seward County, five in Butler County and three in Polk County.

No additional COVID-related deaths have been confirmed during the four-day Christmas weekend.

