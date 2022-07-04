Health department reports COVID-related deaths in district

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting five COVID-related deaths in the health district, spanning from January to May.

Four Corners officials say there was one death in January, one death in February, two in March and one in May. These deaths, they say, bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in the district to 122 in the health district.

This total is for the entire district, which is made up of York, Polk, Seward and Butler Counties. And the total is for the entire span of the pandemic, back to 2020.

They also said they continue to monitor COVID cases very closely as there has been a slight uptick in lab-confirmed situations in the last few weeks. While slightly up, it is still far below the levels seen earlier this year.

In the last seven-day time period being reported, there were 62 new cases in the district.

Four Corners officials say they are adding vaccine clinic options “to meet the needs of the community. A new schedule includes two days each week for offering the vaccine, which starts on July 6. The times are Wednesdays from noon until 4 p.m., with the Pfizer vaccine also being available for children six months to 11 years old; and on Fridays from noon until 4 p.m., during which the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for ages 12 and over and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those 18 and older.”

The vaccines are available at the Four Corners office at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue.

They are also offering free drive-up testing on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those who want to be tested are asked to pre-register by going to this link: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/

They also offer take-home test kits. These tests are free and include an online guided option which gives official documented results. These can be picked up at the health department as well.