Health department reports 614 new COVID cases in district in 7-day period

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting a total of 614 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 7-day period as of Jan. 17.

This is the highest number in a 7-day period that has been reported for the health district since the pandemic began.

And the trajectory continues to go in an upward direction, according to Four Corners’ data.

The Four Corners Department has updated its total case numbers for the entire pandemic which are now at 9.349 for the entire district. Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,152 cases in York County; 3,570 in Seward County; 1,613 in Butler County; and 1,014 in Polk County.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to trend slightly upward. The percentage of total population fully vaccinated in York County is now at 55.21%; the percentage in Seward County is now at 55.18%; the percentage in Polk County is now at 47.67%; and the percentage in Butler County is now at 51.28%.

The Four Corners Health Department has announced expanded hours for free COVID testing. Free COVID tests are now available at the department from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individuals must register a time at fourcorners.ne.gov.

Vaccination clinic hours are now Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. and Fridays, from noon until 4 p.m., at Four Corners. Sign-up times must be done on the same website.