Health department reports 180 new COVID cases in past seven days
YORK – Officials with the Four Corners Health Department in York are reporting there were 180 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the four-county district in the last seven days.

In the past 14 days, York County has had roughly about 95 new cases, Seward County has had about 140, Polk County has had about 10 and Butler County has had approximately 40.

No specific case numbers were provided for each specific county for the 14-day span.

The health department saw a peak of cases in September that continued until a decline in October. But the trend started picking up again at the beginning of November and has been maintaining a continued trend of more than 100 new cases a week, according to graphic information provided by the health department.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates have slightly risen in the health district over the past week. Of the total population, in the entire district, 52.38% are fully vaccinated. In York County, the figure is 54.18%. In Seward County, it is 53.89%. In Butler County, 50.31% are fully vaccinated. And in Polk County, 46.29% are fully vaccinated.

The Four Corners Health District has been in the red zone, indicating high transmission levels, for many months.

