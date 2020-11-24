Health department reports 123 new COVID cases in past three days

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the past three days (Nov. 21-23).

York County has had 39 new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 941.

Seward County has had 51 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,193.

Butler County has had 22 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 525.

And Polk County has had 11 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 393.

The total cumulative number of cases in the health district is now at 2,931. There have been 792 new cases in the past 14 days, with 386 of those recorded in the past seven days, health officials say.

Hospitalizations continue throughout the health district. Since the pandemic began, there have been 66 hospitalizations of individuals from Seward County; 31 York County residents have required hospitalization; 22 people from Polk County have been hospitalized; and 21 people from Butler County have been hospitalized.

Testing remains active throughout the district as well. Since the pandemic began, the following number of people have been tested: York County, 4,701; Seward County, 4,589; Polk County, 1,263; Butler County, 2,487.