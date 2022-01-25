Health department reporting seven COVID-related deaths

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting seven additional COVID-related deaths in the health district, which occurred in December and January.

The deaths included that of a Butler County woman in her 70s, a Polk County man in his 90s, a Polk County woman in her 70s, a Butler County man in his 80s, a York County woman in her 80s, a Polk County man in his 70s and a York County woman in her 60s.

The health department says this brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 104 in the district. There have been 42 in Seward County, 26 in Polk County, 21 in York County and 15 in Butler County.

In a press release Tuesday morning, Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall reported, “We are now in a surge of new COVID cases, believed to be due to the Omicron variant arriving in the health district. In the past seven days (Jan. 17-23), we have seen 901 new positive, lab-tested COVID cases in the district. The 7-day totals for each county are: York County, 390; Seward County, 269; Butler County, 161; and Polk County, 81.”