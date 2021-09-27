Health department reporting 127 new COVID cases in last seven days

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting statistics that lead to calculations showing there were 127 reported new COVID cases in the health district in the last seven days.

The transmission rate key for the district remains in the red, or “high transmission,” category.

While the case surge began in a continuing upward trend in late July and continued to be the highest seen since last January, there is now a slight downward trajectory.

Case counts in the York School District continue to be low. As of Monday morning, according to the YPS dashboard, there were no active cases among students or staff members in the York Elementary School. There were four students/staff out of school due to COVID – of a population of 322 students and 40 staff members. And there were two in the York High School, of a population of 491 students and 59 staff members.

And there were no cases reported on the dashboard for the Heartland Community Schools.

The latest numbers provided by the health department show there were 98 new cases of COVID in York County in the last 14 days, with 102 being reported in Seward County. There were 38 cases in Polk County and 62 in Butler County.