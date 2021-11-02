Health department reporting 109 new COVID cases in last seven days

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting there were 109 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the past seven days.
This figure is a total from all four counties in the health district – York, Seward, Butler and Polk. Due to state mandates, the health department can no longer provide case numbers for individual counties.
The health district remains in the red zone – high transmission category – because the case number per week continues to exceed 45.
While the case trend has been slowly decreasing since its peak in September, it is starting to show a slight uptick at this time.
Regarding vaccinations, Seward and York Counties have exceeded the 50% mark as far as the percentage of total population who is fully vaccinated.
Regarding active cases in local schools, York Public was reporting (on Tuesday morning, Nov. 2) no cases in either the elementary school or the middle school among students or staff members. There was only one case being reported from the high school. The numbers being reported by the school district reflect students/staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are out of school for the 10-day isolation period.
Meanwhile, starting this week, the Four Corners Department has a new COVID vaccination clinic schedule. Vaccine clinics will be every week on Tuesday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m., at the Four Corners Office (2101 North Lincoln Avenue) in York. All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) will be offered at each clinic. There is no charge for the vaccine.
To make it easier to schedule a vaccine in November, Four Corners will be offering some extended clinic hours and special vaccine clinic times:
• Friday, November 5, from noon to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, November 6, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Those wanting to receive a vaccine are asked to schedule for one on the Four Corners website. Walk-ins are also welcome, but individuals are asked to register to guarantee that a vaccine will be available and convenient for you. If someone has any trouble registering online, they can also call the Four Corners Office at 402-362-2621 to schedule a time. The link to register can be found on the main page of Four Corners’ website: www.fourcorners.ne.gov.