Health department reporting 109 new COVID cases in last seven days

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting there were 109 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the past seven days.

This figure is a total from all four counties in the health district – York, Seward, Butler and Polk. Due to state mandates, the health department can no longer provide case numbers for individual counties.

The health district remains in the red zone – high transmission category – because the case number per week continues to exceed 45.

While the case trend has been slowly decreasing since its peak in September, it is starting to show a slight uptick at this time.

Regarding vaccinations, Seward and York Counties have exceeded the 50% mark as far as the percentage of total population who is fully vaccinated.

Regarding active cases in local schools, York Public was reporting (on Tuesday morning, Nov. 2) no cases in either the elementary school or the middle school among students or staff members. There was only one case being reported from the high school. The numbers being reported by the school district reflect students/staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are out of school for the 10-day isolation period.