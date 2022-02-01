Health department figures show ongoing decline in new COVID cases

YORK – The ongoing new COVID case count being monitored by the Four Corners Health Department on a day-to-day basis is finally showing a sharp decline.

That’s good news.

The latest 7-day new case count for the district was 486 as of Jan. 31. While the figure is high, it is much lower than it was two weeks ago when the 7-day rolling count was double that.

The new case counts had been relatively even-keeled and low between August and January. Then on Jan. 1, the new case counts soared to their highest level since the pandemic began.

The downward trend is very welcome and encouraging, according to local health officials who spoke during a community sector briefing held last week.

The vaccination rate at this time, in York County, of the entire population is at 55.65%. That is higher than the rate for the entire health district, which is at 53.85%. In Seward County, the vaccination rate is 55.41%, it’s 51.62% in Butler County, and 47.9% in Polk County.