Health department figures show ongoing decline in new COVID cases

YORK – The ongoing new COVID case count being monitored by the Four Corners Health Department on a day-to-day basis is finally showing a sharp decline.
That’s good news.
The latest 7-day new case count for the district was 486 as of Jan. 31. While the figure is high, it is much lower than it was two weeks ago when the 7-day rolling count was double that.
The new case counts had been relatively even-keeled and low between August and January. Then on Jan. 1, the new case counts soared to their highest level since the pandemic began.
The downward trend is very welcome and encouraging, according to local health officials who spoke during a community sector briefing held last week.
The vaccination rate at this time, in York County, of the entire population is at 55.65%. That is higher than the rate for the entire health district, which is at 53.85%. In Seward County, the vaccination rate is 55.41%, it’s 51.62% in Butler County, and 47.9% in Polk County.
Meanwhile, the total number of lab-confirmed COVID cases in the health district, since the pandemic began, has exceeded the 10,000 mark – it’s now at 10,735. The total number of cases in York County (lab-confirmed) is at 3,751; there have been 4,003 cases in Seward County; 1,845 cases in Butler County; and 1,136 cases in Polk County.
Health officials have pointed out that these case numbers are lab-confirmed – meaning the data does not include those who have taken home tests which came out positive or those who had symptoms of COVID and quarantined without having their infections being confirmed by tests conducted by medical professionals.
Four Corners continues to offer free testing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., by appointment. Go to the Four Corners website or call their office to make those appointments.
Testing is also offered in a variety of locations in York, including the various medical clinics.