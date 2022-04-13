Hazardous waste collection a success

YORK – This past week’s household hazardous waste collection event was a success as many York County residents took advantage of the ability to get rid of these types of items for free.

The event was sponsored by the Four Corners Health Department, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Area residents waited in line before the receiving area at the landfill to bring in their old paint, yard chemicals, batteries, mercury items, stains, varnishes, poisons and pesticides.

Four Corners Director Laura McDougall said the total amounts of items they took in have not yet been determined.

She also noted they had a similar event in Polk County on Saturday as well.

“We definitely want to thank the Polk County Slammers Softball team for their help in staffing the Polk County event and the York College men’s soccer team for staffing the York event,” McDougall said. “Their help was greatly appreciated. What a wonderful way to serve their communities!”