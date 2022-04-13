 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hazardous waste collection a success

  • 0
Household hazardous waste collection

The York College Panther men’s soccer team was out in force to help with the household hazardous waste collection event at the landfill, as a community service project.

 News-Times/Steve Moseley

YORK – This past week’s household hazardous waste collection event was a success as many York County residents took advantage of the ability to get rid of these types of items for free.

The event was sponsored by the Four Corners Health Department, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Area residents waited in line before the receiving area at the landfill to bring in their old paint, yard chemicals, batteries, mercury items, stains, varnishes, poisons and pesticides.

Four Corners Director Laura McDougall said the total amounts of items they took in have not yet been determined.

She also noted they had a similar event in Polk County on Saturday as well.

“We definitely want to thank the Polk County Slammers Softball team for their help in staffing the Polk County event and the York College men’s soccer team for staffing the York event,” McDougall said. “Their help was greatly appreciated. What a wonderful way to serve their communities!”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Luck of the Draw a success

Luck of the Draw a success

On Friday, April 1, the YPS Foundation held its annual fundraiser at the Cornerstone Event Center at the York Fairgrounds. It was a reverse dr…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NYPD Identifies 'Person of Interest' in Brooklyn subway shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News