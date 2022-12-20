Have a very merry ‘What the heck?’ Christmas

Here we go. It’s Christmas week and the natives are getting restless waiting for the big day to arrive. Here at the Business Beat desk it’s one of those weeks when everyone is so busy that it’s hard to find someone who wants to take the time to sit down and talk to me. That’s okay, I’m pretty good at talking to myself.

So to pass the time away this week, I decided to sit down and make out a Christmas list for some people around town, the state and around my family that I am titling the “What the heck?” Christmas wish list. Here goes:

To Husker HFC Matt Rhule: First of all, patience from a fan base that has been beat down for over a decade. Second, a couple of really big fast strong offensive and defensive linemen with fast feet. Third, a phone call from one Dylan Raiola wanting to take an official visit to Nebraska. Fourth, a phone call from Raiola saying, “Coach, I want to be a Husker”.

To Husker HBC Fred Hoiberg: Someone, anyone that can make a darn three-point shot. Keep playing that great defense Huskers.

To Mayor Barry Redfern and City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford: A continuance of the really good sales tax receipt reports that the City of York has been getting lately. Spend our money wisely please.

To my H & R Block bowling teammates: Mark Nannen, Bernie Freeouf, Gary Zoubek, Dan Snipes and Tim Johnson: Frequent 200 games, a couple of “Snipes Pots” and no 0-8 weeks for the rest of the year. Oh, plus a couple of big “Strike Pots” somewhere in the rest of the year.

To Husker women’s HBC Amy Williams: A NCAA tournament slot come March. Plus a really big year for my hometown Humphrey native Allison Weidner.

To grandson Isaac and his Hartington CC teammates: A state C2 Championship come state basketball time.

To David and Liam who we met in a pub on our August trip to Ireland: Continued appreciation for the American classic rock music we found on a late night in Limerick. Plus a better understanding of American football.

To all those guys in the weekend golf group: Chet Kliewer, Ron Winquest, Al Zavodny, Dan Otoupal, Doug George, Ryan Will, Doug Yantzie, Barry Redfern, Chuck Allison, Tracy and Bill Day, Kirk Uffelman, Bob Feldman, Chris Broughton, Larry Mertens, Paul Splain and anyone else who might have escaped my weakened mind this week: An unlimited supply of $10 bills for the skins game.

To Sam Redfern: A continued desire to tee it up with all the “goombahs” listed above whenever you’re back in town.

To somebody out there in the great beyond: A desire to come to York and open a “tavern” or “sports bar” type of establishment in the downtown now that the Offsides has closed.

To all those in town and the surrounding area that will be the subject of this column in the future: The ability to look past any mistakes I might make in writing about them.

To grandson Alex come this spring’s track season: That :48 second flat 400 meter time you’re shooting for.

To York News-Times Publisher Carrie Colburn: Continued readership and a bottom line that will keep the folks at Lee Enterprises off your back.

To York News-Times’ Kerri Pankratz and Mel B: A Business Beat columnist that gets his column to them on time and occasionally way before time.

To my beautiful wife Linda: Continued patience with yours truly. Plus a couple of late night dance parties in the coming year. Some fun golf trips together. Did I mention continued patience with your truly. Some fun times with our “Bigs” and “Littles” grandkids. Continued good health. And lastly, continued patience with yours truly.

To those out there reading this that don’t know the true meaning of Christmas: An understanding of the true gift of Christmas. That being the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

“Wishing you and yours a very Merry and blessed Christmas season and a happy and safe New Year!”