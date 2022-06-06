Hauling 60 pounds of marijuana leads to hefty fine

YORK – Heliodoro Maya-Antonio, 34, of Oxnard, Calif., was charged with three felonies related to hauling 60 pounds of high grade marijuana into York County, which were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. This week, he was given a hefty fine, as well as being sentenced to jail and probation.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol, initiated a traffic stop on I-80 when Maya-Antonio had a traffic violation.

He asked Maya-Antonio to accompany him to his cruiser, in order to utilize a translation/computer device. The trooper said when he advised Maya-Antonio regarding the traffic violation, the defendant grabbed the door handle, but remained inside the cruiser. The trooper says he was also given consent to search Maya-Antonio’s vehicle.

During that search, the trooper found, in the back of the vehicle under a piece of plastic, nine heat-sealed packages containing 60 pounds of raw marijuana.

Maya-Antonio was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

As part of a plea agreement, the delivery and drug tax stamp charges were dismissed.

This past week, in York County District Court, he was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution/fines. He was also sent to jail for 28 days now, and was sentenced to two 30-day stints in jail in the future which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.