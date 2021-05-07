Hauling 60 pounds of marijuana leads to charges

YORK – Heliodoro Maya-Antonio, 34, of Oxnard, Calif., is charged with three felonies related to hauling 60 pounds of high grade marijuana into York County, which were allegedly found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol, initiated a traffic stop on I-80 when Maya-Antonio allegedly had a traffic violation.

He asked Maya-Antonio to accompany him to his cruiser, in order to utilize a translation/computer device. The trooper said when he advised Maya-Antonio regarding the traffic violation, the defendant grabbed the door handle, but remained inside the cruiser. The trooper says he was also given consent to search Maya-Antonio’s vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During that search, the trooper allegedly found, in the back of the vehicle under a piece of plastic, nine heat-sealed packages containing 60 pounds of raw marijuana.

Maya-Antonio is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

This case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

If convicted, he could be facing up to 24 years in prison.