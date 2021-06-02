 Skip to main content
Hastings College honors 135th graduating class
HASTINGS – Hastings College held its 135th Commencement on Saturday, May 15, 2021. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 215 undergraduates and 13 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 23 states and four countries.

Graduates from the York area include: Bryce Donald Bontz of Aurora, Computer Science; Michael George Wanek of Aurora, Computer Science; Morgan Ester Janet Souchek of Seward, Elementary Education, Special Education; Kesean Rae Mau of Sutton, Biochemistry; Devin Lee Wagoner of Sutton, Exercise Science and Justin L. Heine of Waco, Agri-Business.

