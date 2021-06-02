Hastings College announces Spring 2021 Dean’s List

HASTINGS – Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2020 semester. For the semester, 393 students from 24 states and eight countries were named to the Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.

Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Bailey Collingham* of Aurora; Madison Galusha* of Fairmont; Madison Gerken* of McCool Junction; Morgan Souchek* of Seward; Kelsie Zadina* of Seward; Kinser Rafert* of Sutton; Brett Simonsen* of Sutton; Justin Heine of Waco; Brianna Cobb* of York; Hunter Royal of York and Grace Sinsel* of York.