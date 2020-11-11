Harvest Moon a success

YORK – The York FFA Harvest Moon event has come to a close – almost.

The celebration continues as talent show voting is still underway. The pre-recorded acts are being judged by a panel – and public votes. The performances are posted on the York FFA Facebook page. Votes are $1 each, and can be purchased online at yorkffa.com. Voting continues through November 15. Proceeds will go to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

As for the other facets of the annual event, the online silent auction was held November 8. Rows and rows of tables were lined up in the lobby of the Hothus Convention Center, showcasing the generosity of the community and the talents of the FFA members. Area businesses donated gift certificates from car servicing to hay bales. Students also made one-of-a-kind creations, including outdoor signs and other home décor. FFA members sported masks, and potential bidders browsing were required to wear masks. Students were ready at the door for temperature checks and to keep track of how many people were occupying the lobby.

Facebook posts made sure people at home could stay updated on the progress of the online auction. Students showcased their hard work, and a video clip gave a big “thank you” to supporters.